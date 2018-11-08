  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Rātana Church issues stern warning to Ardern’s Government

Thursday, November 8th, 2018

Some Rātana followers are worried Labour is taking advantage of the church’s political support.

“After we’ve aligned to them in their good favour, they then drop us like a hot pancake,” one woman told Newshub. Read more

