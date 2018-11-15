Vatican tells US bishops not to vote

The Vatican has told US Catholic bishops not to vote on proposed new steps to address the clergy sex abuse crisis.

The directive not to vote came from the Vatican’s Congregation for Bishops, says the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops Cardinal Daniel DiNardo.

DiNardo says he was told the evening before the US bishop’s national meeting to delay action until after a Vatican-convened global meeting on sex abuse in February.

“We are not ourselves happy about this,” DiNardo says.

“We are working very hard to move to action — and we’ll do it. I think people in the church have a right to be skeptical. I think they also have a right to be hopeful.”

Another US bishop, Christopher Coyne, says he does not know whether American members of the Congregation for Bishops – Cardinals Blase Cupich of Chicago and Donald Wuerl, archbishop emeritus of Washington – played a role in the decision.

However, a source close to Wuerl says he doesn’t believe the archbishop emeritus was involved in the decision.

The US bishops were expected to consider several steps to combat abuse, including a new code of conduct for themselves and the creation of a special commission, including lay experts, to review complaints against the bishops.

They plan to proceed with discussing these proposals which were drafted in September by the bishops’ Administrative Committee.

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich has suggested the bishops could hold a non-binding vote on the proposals at the current conference meeting and then convene a special assembly for a formal vote after considering the results of the global meeting in February.

“I realise that another meeting will create logistical challenges for the conference staff and the bishops’ schedules, but there is a grave urgency to this matter and we cannot delay,” Cupich says.

While acknowledging their disappointment in the decision from Rome, the bishops affirmed the importance of their own obedience.

DiNardo says they were responsible to be attentive to the Holy Father and his congregations, while Coyne says bishops are by nature collegial, “so when the Holy See asks us to work in collegiality, that’s what we do.”

