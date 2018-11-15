  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Yemen’s humanitarian crisis causing alarm

Thursday, November 15th, 2018

Yemen’s humanitarian crisis is alarming aid agencies and Catholic officials who are calling on combatants to end the civil war that began in 2015 to make badly needed assistance available.

Yemen is facing the largest humanitarian crisis of this time, according to the United Nations. Read more

