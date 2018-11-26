  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Church complains Christmas markets open too early

Monday, November 26th, 2018

Germany’s Protestant Church has complainedd of the “merciless commercialisation” of Christmas and the early opening of festive markets in some cities.

“What remains of the rhythm of life, the rhythm of the liturgical year, when everything is available all the time and thus arbitrary?” said a spokeswoman of the Evangelical Church in Germany. Continue reading

