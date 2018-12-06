  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
The Sikh community’s Free Kitchen helps the homeless

Thursday, December 6th, 2018

The Sikh Sangat Free Kitchen provides food to the homeless and needy. The project began in Auckland at the beginning of winter in 2017 and is now spreading around the country.

On this Saturday night, we’re joined by volunteers who run the Te Puke, Tauranga and Hamilton branches of the Free Kitchen, which also operates in Rotorua and Christchurch. Continue reading

