Abuse amnesty proposal in El Salvador condemned

Catholic Church leaders in El Salvador have condemned a proposalthat would grant amnesty to those who committed serious crimes during the country’s civil conflict in the 1980s and early 1990s. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Thursday, March 21st, 2019
Catholic Church leaders in El Salvador have condemned a proposalthat would grant amnesty to those who committed serious crimes during the country’s civil conflict in the 1980s and early 1990s. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Tags: Abuse amnesty, El Salvador
Cardinal supports students’ climate change protest – “Listen to them” · March 19, 2019
Opening archives won’t settle debate over Pius XII and the Holocaust · March 18, 2019
Cardinal supports students’ climate change protest – “Listen to them” · March 15, 2019
Cardinal supports students’ climate change protest – “Listen to them” · March 15, 2019
Cardinal supports students’ climate change protest – “Listen to them” · March 15, 2019