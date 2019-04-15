Walking where Jesus walked: Holy Stairs reopen

For the first time in almost three centuries, the holy stairs Jesus is said to have climbed to receive his death sentence from Pontius Pilate are accessible to pilgrims in their original version.

Since 1723, at the request of Pope Innocent XIII, the Scala Sancta (Holy Stairway) was covered by a wooden casing in order to avoid the wear of the stone.

But now, until June 9, the Solemnity of Pentecost, pilgrims are able to touch and climb the ancient marble as it used to be 2,000 years ago. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.