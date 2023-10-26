Man walking to Kyiv carrying a cross

An American man dressed like Jesus is walking from Warsaw to Kyiv, carrying a large wooden cross, and his journey has gone viral on Ukrainian social media.

Jimmy, a 33-year-old from Virginia, has stated to several Ukrainian news outlets that he doesn’t have any particular goal, and he leaves everything in God’s hands.

He says he’s simply following his heart because he believes that’s the best way to honour God. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.