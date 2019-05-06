  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

World’s first Māori woman bishop

Monday, May 6th, 2019

he Archbishops of the Anglican Church in New Zealand have elected the world’s first Māori woman Bishop.

Archdeacon Waitohiariki Quayle has been appointed Bishop of Te Ūpoko o Te Ika.

She was ordained deacon in 2013 and priest in 2014 by Bishop Muru Walters at the Church of Te Hepara Pai in Masterton. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,