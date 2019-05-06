he Archbishops of the Anglican Church in New Zealand have elected the world’s first Māori woman Bishop.

Archdeacon Waitohiariki Quayle has been appointed Bishop of Te Ūpoko o Te Ika.

She was ordained deacon in 2013 and priest in 2014 by Bishop Muru Walters at the Church of Te Hepara Pai in Masterton. Continue reading

