Kiwis troll the Tamakis’ Coalition Party, snapping up domain names

Monday, May 27th, 2019

The country’s newest political party Coalition New Zealand has had some competition finding a domain name.

Since Brian and Hannah Tamaki announced the party, Kiwis have been snapping up domain names left, right and centre.

Kiwi comedian Tim Batt was one of those who swooped in, buying the www.coalitionparty.co.nz page. Read more

