Latter-Day Saints buy site for first Auckland temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of the Later-Day Saints has purchased a multi-million dollar Manukau site for its new temple.

The site is on Redoubt Rd, beside the Southern Motorway and between two other properties the church owns.

Russell Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said: “I am pleased to announce that the new temple will be built in Auckland on Redoubt Rd.” Read more

