Priestly vocation supported, even today

Focusing on his own spiritual journey, Hemi Ropata SM says that despite the sexual abuse crisis people are generally supportive of his priestly vocation, his wanting to be a Catholic priest.

Addressing a gathering of Auckland Catholic Young Adults, Ropata shared that there is always a question that ‘kind of hangs in the air’, one that no one has ever asked him.

“How do you want to join a group that is capable of doing terrible, horrible, horrific, unspeakable things, and who are willing to try to hide it?”

Ropata is currently studying theology in Rome, but returned home to stay connected with New Zealand.

He suggested his journey is tangled within the question some people have – why remain within the Church amid the sexual abuse crisis.

Ropata indicated he read widely and says he draws inspiration from various spiritual writers.

He quoted authors such as T.S. Eliot, Flannery O’Connor, J.R.R. Tolkien and Bishop Robert Barron.

Helping to answer the question, Ropata borrowed one of Barron’s ideas. Ropata hinted the Church is more analogue than binary, a mixed “union of contraries,” such as grace/nature and body/soul.

Ropata labelled it a “both-and” mentality.

It’s an idea broadly supported by Pope Francis who spoke similarly, saying that a “pure church” and “pure society” do not exist.

Speaking at the Vatican, Francis drew on the Gospel passage about wheat and weeds.

“When we see ‘wheat’ and ‘weeds’ living side by side in the world, what should we do? How should we react?” asked Francis.

Answering the question himself, Francis cited the world’s wars, corruption, scandals in the Church and the miseries of everyday life, and reflected that the coexistence of good and evil is found on many levels.

Francis said the Gospels carve out ways of confronting evil but warned people to be aware of the naïve.

Francis identified two dangers that Christians must guard against.

The first is a “poisonous pessimism” contrary to Christian hope.

The second is a “sterile optimism” or form of naiveté in which people “live in a fairy tale, pretending not to see evil and saying that ‘all is well’,” he said.

Ropata told the group that from his experience, the human soul yearns for holiness and that, while we can be inspired by the lives of the holy women and men whom tradition says are in Heaven, we can also draw inspiration from those among us who answer today’s challenges.

“The saints always point to Christ. . . . There are the great saints in heaven, but there are also the saints here on earth. You have got people here in our Church who point to God, by their lives, by what they do, by the way they do it,” he said.

Ropata quoted from his current favourite spiritual writer, Carlo Caretto.

“No, I cannot free myself from you, because I am you, although not completely. And where should I go? To build myself another Church? But I could build one only with the same defects, because they are mine, defects which I have inside myself. And if I build one, it would be my church, no longer the Church of Christ.”

Continuing to justify remaining in the Church, Ropata then focused on the Sacraments, saying that the Catholic church is both the Church of Christ and a Church of the Sacraments.

Sacraments touch life at crucial times – birth, sadness, moments of celebration – and are signs of the sacred presence of God in our lives.

To conclude, Ropata returned to the dichotomy of good and evil.

The people of God (the Church) have the capacity to be both beautiful and scandalous. The sexual abuse crisis has horribly disfigured us, but the lives of the saints call us forward to make a positive difference.

“The Church is beautiful, and it is the source from which we receive all that is good,” said Ropata.

