Pope willing to oppose Trump directly

Pope Francis says he is willing to personally tell President Donald Trump it is wrong to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

“I don’t know what happens when this new culture of defending territories by building walls enters. We already know one, [the one] from Berlin, that brought us a lot of headaches and a lot of suffering,” the leader of the Roman Catholic Church said in a TV interview.

“And separating children from their parents goes against natural law, and those Christians … they can’t do it either,” he added.

“It’s cruel. It falls under the greatest of cruelties. And to defend what? The territory, or the country’s economy or who knows what.” Read more

