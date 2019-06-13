What will happen to surplus land after parish reorganisation?

Land and buildings used by the Christchurch parishes of St Francis of Assisi parish in Mairehau, Christ the King in Burnside, St James in Aranui, the Sacred Heart in Addington, St Peter’s in Beckenham, Saint Peter and Paul’s in Halswell and the Holy Trinity in Bryndwyr may no longer be needed when the parishes are reorganised.

The land for those parishes totals about 8 hectares and has a rateable valuation of about $26.7m.

Bishop Martin said some of those surplus sites could be sold. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.