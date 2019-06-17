New Safeguarding Lead to oversee national roll out of training

The National Office for Professional Standards (NOPS) has welcomed Pamela Arthurs as the new National Safeguarding Lead.

She will provide support to dioceses, congregations and Catholic organisations in the continued implementation of safeguarding practices around New Zealand.

NOPS is responsible for setting the strategic direction of the Catholic Church’s policy and procedures for safeguarding children and vulnerable adults.

Bishop Steve Lowe of the National Committee for Professional Standards says “all dioceses have confirmed adoption of a national safeguarding policy which sets consistent expectations of how to develop and maintain safe environments in all of our Church entities.”

NOPS is developing a range of support materials and resources to support parishes and others wanting to implement safeguarding practices.

A key initiative is the rollout of safeguarding workshops to support volunteers and employees undertake their roles safely and with confidence.

Dioceses are at various stages of delivery of Workshop One, which is for all those who work with or provide ministry to children and/or vulnerable adults.

Director of the NOPS, Virginia Noonan, is overseeing the national safeguarding roll-out and has been meeting with various groups of people in each diocese to support this work.

Ko te mahi a te Tari Paerewa Ngāio-ā-Motu (NOPS), ko te whakarite i te māhere rautaki, ko te tūtohu i ngā tikanga mō te kaupapa here me ngā tūkanga tō te Hāhi Katorika mō te haumarutanga me te manaaki i ngā tamariki me ngā pakeke paraheahea. E hangaia ana e ia ētehi rauemi hei āwhina i ngā pekanga ā te Hāhi kia noho haumaru ōna kāinga.

Ko te haepapa a NOPs ko te whakautu i ngā whakapae e pā ana ki ngā mahi tūkino i roto i te Hāhi me te tirotiro i ngā whakapae tūkino a te kāhui amorangi, hunga parata me ngā whāea tapu.

NOPS sets the strategic direction and ensures compliance of the Catholic Church’s safeguarding policy and procedures for children and vulnerable adults.

NOPS is also responsible for responding to complaints of abuse in the Church and overseeing the investigation of complaints of sexual abuse against clergy and members of religious orders.

Supplied: New Zealand Catholic Bishops’ Conference – Te Huinga o ngā Pihopa Katorika o Aotearoa

News category: New Zealand.