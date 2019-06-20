Churches admit slow-pace in action against gender violence in Pacific

The Pacific Conference of Churches admits there has been a lack of urgency by the church in addressing gender-based violence in the region.

Its general-secretary James Bhagwan said they have also been complicit.

He said a monitoring system is being planned in which faith communities will be held accountable to the commitments they make to stop gender-based violence.

“I acknowledge that for far too long, we as the churches have not only been slow to address this issue, we have also been complicit in this issue.

But we have to recognise and own that. We are looking to see how we can be more intentional in translating the statements and declarations made by our member churches into some significant movement on this issue."

