Frog wedding held to make it rain

In a strange but not uncommon custom, two frogs were married to each other in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Karnataka’s Udupi on June 8.

The frogs, who were given the names of Varuna and Varsha before the ceremony, were married according following the tradition of “mandooka parinaya” (“marriage of frogs”). The ceremony was conducted by members of the Udupi Citizen Forum, who seemed to believe that this would bring rain. Read more

