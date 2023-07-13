Priest has memory lapse during wedding service

Weddings are significant events that can make people anxious. Most individuals are not used to being the focal point of attention in a large gathering. They may need help with their words; the Best Man might forget to bring the rings; unexpected delays of one or both parties can cause anxiety.

But most people anticipate that a least the marriage celebrant will be organised and efficient. However, in this particular scenario, a priest officiating a wedding needed to be reminded by the bride to include a crucial element of the ceremony. The situation was made more complex because he appeared to have difficulty hearing. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.