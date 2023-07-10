Mayor marries alligator

Recently, a mayor in Mexico participated in a traditional ceremony where he married a female reptile resembling an alligator. The reptile, named Alicia Adriana, is a caiman and the marriage is believed to bring good fortune to the local community.

During the ceremony, Victor Hugo Sosa re-enacted an ancestral ritual. He expressed his love and commitment to the reptile, stating that love is the most important factor in any marriage. He referred to Alicia Adriana as his "princess girl" and accepted responsibility for their union.

News category: Odd Spot.