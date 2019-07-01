Bishop plans to spray holy water over city from helicopter

Monsignor Rubén Darío Jaramillo Montoya of Buenaventura, Colombia will borrow a helicopter and spray his city with holy water on July 14 in order to cleanse it from all the demons.

"We want to go around the whole of Buenaventura from the air and pour holy water onto it… to see if we exorcise all those demons that are destroying our port," Montoya told a local radio station. "So that God's blessing comes and gets rid of all the wickedness that is in our streets."

News category: Odd Spot.