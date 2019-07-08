  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
A Catholic priest first to discover dinosaur eggs

Monday, July 8th, 2019

As far as we know, the first naturalist to discover and describe dinosaur eggshells was the Roman Catholic priest Jean-Jacques Pouech.

When not acting as head of Pamiers Seminary in southern France, he explored the geology and paleontology of the Late Cretaceous rock preserved in the foothills of the Pyrenees Mountains Read more

