Benediction without Frankincense?

Thursday, July 11th, 2019

Frankincense may not be around much longer. The population of trees that produce it are on the brink of collapse.

“The first time I said something about frankincense being under threat, there was panic,” said Frans Bongers, an ecologist at Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands who led the study. “I got a lot of people asking me about it,” including Catholic clergy and top suppliers. Read more

