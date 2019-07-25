  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Trust established to support former Gloriavale members

Thursday, July 25th, 2019

During the past six years about 70 former members of the Gloriavale community based at Haupiri, on the West Coast of the South Island, have resettled in South Canterbury,

Liz Gregory says it’s now time to set up a trust to help support those who had made the “massive” decision to leave the community of about 500 members. Read more

