Ozanam House rates remission refusal

Thursday, August 22nd, 2019

Palmerston North city councillors have asked staff to “please explain” after the surprise decision to charge Ozanam House full rates.

Ozanam House provides accommodation for regional cancer patients staying in the city for radiotherapy treatment at Palmerston North Hospital has previously had $18,000 a year in general rates remitted. Read more

