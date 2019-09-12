Spanish church warns against mindfulness

Spain’s Catholic bishops have warned that the increasingly popular use of Mindfulness is incompatible with “Christian prayer practices”, and cautioned Catholics they risk “effectively abandoning the faith” if they engage in it.

“Our pace of life, marked by activism, competitiveness and consumerism, generates emptiness, stress and anguish”, said the Bishops Conference’s Commission for Doctrine of the Faith.

“In this situation, many people are resorting to methods of meditation and prayer that originate in religious traditions outside Christianity in response to a growing demand for emotional well-being.

However, a spirituality understood as cultivation of one’s interiority and self-discovery does not lead to God”. Read more

