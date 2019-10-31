  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Renaissance nun’s Last Supper painting hidden for 450 years

Thursday, October 31st, 2019

Around 1568, Florentine nun Plautilla Nelli—a self-taught painter who ran an all-woman artists’ workshop out of her convent—embarked on her most ambitious project yet: a monumental Last Supper scene featuring life-size depictions of Jesus and the 12 Apostles. Read more

