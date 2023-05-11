Nun uses Instagram to debunk myths about religious life

Sister Elizabete, a member of the Daughters of Mercy and residing in Fortaleza, Brazil, uses her convent’s Instagram account to dispel misconceptions about religious life.

Now 26, Elizabete joined the convent at the age of 17. Her social media presence has garnered over 163,000 followers since she started posting.

Her posts balance profound content with lighthearted clips. She emphasizes that prayer is the most crucial and all-encompassing aspect of a nun’s daily routine, but they must also attend to their regular chores and studies. Read more

