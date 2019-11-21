Nominations open for 2020 Delargey Awards

The NZ Catholic Bishops Conference (NZCBC) is seeking nominations for the 2020 Delargey Awards, which recognise significant and outstanding contributions to Catholic youth ministry in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Begun in 2008, the biannual awards are named in honour of Cardinal Reginald Delargey (1914-79), a former Bishop of Auckland and Archbishop of Wellington who was noted for his work with young Catholics.

The awards aim to provide recognition for ministry workers and supporters of ministry with young people; to educate the community about ministry with young people; to raise the profile of Catholic ministry with young people, and recognise the place of long-term involvement in Catholic ministry with young people.

Sponsored by the NZCBC, the awards are given in various components of youth ministry, including Advocacy; Justice and Service; Catechesis; Leadership Development; Community Life; Pastoral Care; Evangelisation; Prayer and Worship.

“They are an opportunity to acknowledge those wonderful people in our parishes and dioceses who tirelessly give of themselves in so many different ways,” says Siobhan Dilly, NZCBC Executive Officer.

Past Delargey Award Recipients

2004: Gil Price, Auckland, Advocacy; Kevin and Helen Plant, Wellington, Leadership

Development; Fr Peter Fahy, Palmerston North, Community Life

2006: Mary Bennett, Palmerston North, Catechesis; Philippa Pidd, Wellington, Advocacy;

Raylene Dwyer RSM, Christchurch, Leadership Development

2008: Kitty McKinley, Wellington, Justice and Service; Br John Paul Wilson FMS,

Auckland, Evangelisation; Susie Jorgensen, Dunedin, Pastoral Care

2010: Br Doug Dawick FMS, Auckland, Pastoral Care; Tina Shore, Auckland, Pastoral Care; Michael O’Sullivan, Michael Buchanan, Kirsty Campbell, Palmerston North, Pastoral Care

2012: Fr Mark Chamberlain, Dunedin, Community Life and Pastoral Care, Fr Frank Bird SM, Auckland, Leadership Development; Ron Allen, Palmerston North, Leadership Development and Community Life

2014: Linda and Paul Darbyshire, Palmerston North, Pastoral Care; Norma Bellamy, Palmerston North, Pastoral Care

2016: Anne and Andy Lovell, Wellington, Evangelization; Joanne Bell, Dunedin, Catechesis, Prayer and Worship; John Rogers, Wellington, Advocacy

2018: Delphina Soti, Auckland, Justice and Service; Pesamino Tili, Dunedin, Community Life

Nominations close on January 17 2020, with the awards expected to be announced at the Takirua 2020: Shaping the Mission conference in Wellington at Anzac weekend.

Click here for full details and the nomination forms

Further information: Please contact Kate Aduna, NZCBC, admin@nzcbc.org.nz

