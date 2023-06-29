African bishop creates a ministry of listening

A Catholic bishop in Benin has chosen a team of trained priests to travel across the diocese and listen to the concerns and questions of the faithful. Only priests are authorised to attend to these concerns in the diocese.

This listening ministry aims to provide people with a chance to discuss interpersonal conflicts and relationship issues that have arisen due to syncretic practices. In recent years, a few hundred priests and laypeople seeking miracles have joined a sect called the Banamè Private Church led by a young woman who claims to be the Virgin Mary, Holy Spirit, and God the Father. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.