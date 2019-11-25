Democratic candidates: Protecting abortion is ‘what we do and what we stand for’

Democratic presidential candidates struggled to respond when asked if pro-life politicians have a place in the party during a debate on Wednesday night.

The candidates, however, did pledge their support for abortion and exhorted voters to do the same.

“I believe that abortion rights are human rights. I believe that they are also economic rights,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), said at Wednesday night’s debate hosted by NBC News in Atlanta.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) challenged men to support abortion as a pro-woman issue. “Well let me just tell you that if there’s ever a time in American history where the men of this country must stand with the women, this is the moment,” he said. Continue reading

