Nimbys oppose Erebus park memorial: ‘You don’t drink a glass of wine next to a grave’

Thursday, November 28th, 2019

A group of Parnell residents are trying to kibosh plans for an Erebus memorial in their local park because it would make them sad at a place they want to drink wine and climb trees, and would ruin the look of the area.

Some victims’ families are horrified and say the ‘nimbys’ have lost sight of what’s important. Read more

