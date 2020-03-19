Scott Morrison threatens funding for independent and Catholic schools

Scott Morrison has used the threat of withdrawing independent and Catholic schools’ recurrent funding to enlist their support in keeping non-government schools open during the Covid-19 crisis.

After Morrison’s discussions with both sectors on Wednesday, the Association of Independent Schools New South Wales has written to its members backing his position to keep schools open and noting the prime minister had warned “there were certain expectations attached to the recurrent funding provided by the Australian Government to Catholic and independent schools”.

It comes as the shadow education minister, Tanya Plibersek, has written to her counterpart, Dan Tehan, suggesting that while the opposition has been “responsible and constructive” in its comments on school closures it wants assurances the government is “properly preparing for … when they do occur” including ensuring essential services workers can continue to go to work. Read more

