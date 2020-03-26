Person who lives in pope’s Vatican residence tests positive for coronavirus – report

A person who lives in the same Vatican residence as Pope Francis has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated in an Italian hospital, the Rome newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Wednesday.

The Vatican had no immediate comment on the report.

Francis, who has cancelled public appearances and is conducting his general audiences via television and the internet, lives in the Santa Marta guesthouse.

There are currently about 75 people residing there, according to a Vatican source. Read more

