Sixth Vatican employee has tested positive

The Vatican spokesman today confirmed that Pope Francis and his closest collaborators do not have Covid-19, but a sixth employee in the city-state has tested positive, following tests carried out “on more than 170 employees of the Holy See and residents at the Santa Marta guesthouse,” where Pope Francis lives.

The news came in a statement from the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, sent to journalists accredited to the Holy See just before 5 p.m. (Rome time) on March 28. Read more

