Saudi Arabia stops death penalty for people who committed crimes as minors

Saudi Arabia is abolishing the death penalty for people who committed crimes as minors, the state-backed Human Rights Commission (HRC) said in a statement Sunday.

The decision was part of a royal decree, the statement said, and came two days after an announcement that public floggings would be banned.

Anyone who received a death sentence after being convicted of crimes they committed as a minor will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility, the statement said. It is unclear when this decision is expected to be enacted. read more

News category: News Shorts, World.