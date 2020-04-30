  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Saudi Arabia stops death penalty for people who committed crimes as minors

Thursday, April 30th, 2020

Saudi Arabia is abolishing the death penalty for people who committed crimes as minors, the state-backed Human Rights Commission (HRC) said in a statement Sunday.

The decision was part of a royal decree, the statement said, and came two days after an announcement that public floggings would be banned.

Anyone who received a death sentence after being convicted of crimes they committed as a minor will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility, the statement said. It is unclear when this decision is expected to be enacted. read more

