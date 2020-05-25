Houston parish closes again after priests test positive for coronavirus

Priests and brothers of the Redemptorist community who live and work at a Houston parish have tested positive for coronavirus, leading the parish to close after having reopened earlier this month.

Five out of seven members of the Redemptorist community at Holy Ghost parish tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Houston-Galveston. Two of them were priests.

“All Masses at Holy Ghost Church are canceled until further notice,” said the parish. “We ask you to please keep everyone in your prayers impacted by this illness.” Read more

