Trump calls Church an essential service; he plays golf

President Trump is a hypocrite, a CNN political analyst John Avlon has pointed out.

Trump pushed for churches to reopen, deeming them essential, but did not attend church on Sunday, Avlon said.

Instead, Trump played golf on Sunday – which makes him “more of the ‘do as I say, not as I do’ presidency.”

Trump’s Sunday golf was in direct contrast to his statements at a press conference o 22 May when he said:

“Today I’m identifying houses of worship, churches, synagogue and mosques as essential places that provide essential services.”

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches and other houses of worship.”

“…I call upon governors to allow our churches and places of worship to open right now.”

Avaon says he thinks Trump “is willing to use religion as a political weapon, but not walk the walk.”

“And that’s because he’s never particularly been a person of faith, even though he’s very popular among evangelicals.”

However, Mark Finkelstein of Newsbusters says Trump isn’t being hypocritical, despite Avalon’s views on the matter.

“The free exercise of religion also implies the right not to practice one,” Finkelstein notes.

“And so, contrary to Avlon’s claim, there was no ‘walk to walk.’ There was nothing hypocritical about President Trump choosing not to attend church over the weekend.”

