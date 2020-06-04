Catholic social agencies using of COVID-19 Tindall Foundation grant

Catholic social agencies have been helping women’s refuges, foodbanks, whanau in remote regions and many others with a $25,000 special Tindall Foundation grant aimed at relieving some of the hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Siobhan Dilly, Executive Officer of the NZ Catholic Bishops Conference, says Catholic agencies have been distributing the extra Tindall funds via organisations that work directly with families badly affected by the pandemic. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.