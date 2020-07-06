NZ Catholic editor wins international award

The editor NZ Catholic, Michael Otto, has won a second-place award from the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada (CPA).

The 2020 awards were announced during the 2020 Virtual Catholic Media Conference on July 2.

Otto’s award was in the category, Best News Writing on National or International Event – International Event, National Newspaper or Wire Service.

The award was made for his series of stories, New Zealand Mosque Shooting:

As well as editing the NZ Catholic newspaper, Otto also writes for Catholic News Service (CNS) and these reports were posted on their website.

He has tertiary qualifications in engineering, theology and journalism, from the University of Auckland, the University of Otago and the Auckland University of Technology.

He has worked for a community newspaper (in South Auckland), in an R&D laboratory, in a mayor’s office, as a university tutor, and as a port chaplain.

The purpose of the Catholic Press Awards is to acknowledge the “outstanding work of its Publisher and Communication members.”

Participants choose categories organized by different media that feature writing, design, production and editing skills, and submit in sub-categories separated by intent such as news, feature stories and so forth.

The CPA has nearly 225 publication members and 600 individual members in the association.

Member print publications reach nearly 10 million households plus countless others through our members’ websites and social media outlets.

