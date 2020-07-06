Prince Charles praises religious communities

Prince Charles has praised the “wonderful work” of religious communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 71-year-old royal has been “so deeply struck” by the way people have demonstrated “fundamental human compassion and decency” and set differences aside to provide “vital” support to local communities.

He said at a virtual multifaith conference hosted by the Commonwealth Jewish Council: “Faith communities do such wonderful work to help those in need and their members volunteer to care for the sick, give charity to the poor and help the most vulnerable around them.

“So often they are the main providers of vital welfare, of health and educational services to all sorts of people.” Read more

