Roll out blue carpet for drive-in screening of movie ‘Fatima’

Monday, August 10th, 2020

More than 70 cars lined up last Tuesday night for a screening of “Fatima” — a new movie about the Virgin Mary’s reported 1917 appearances to three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal — complete with photographers to capture cars arriving on the blue carpet and some screening-day swag — “Fatima” face masks. Read more

