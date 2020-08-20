Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence from Liberty University amid calls to step down

Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an “indefinite leave of absence” from his role as president of Liberty University.

The move comes Friday (Aug. 7) following a request from the executive committee of Liberty University’s board of trustees, according to a statement from the evangelical Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Falwell agreed to that request, effective immediately, according to the statement.

The Rev. Dwight “Ike” Reighard, a Liberty board member, said in an email to Religion News Service that he was “concerned” about “recent events” and that the statement addressed “the beginning steps the University Board will more fully address in the days ahead.”

“We all would appreciate your prayers for the right things to happen in the days ahead for our wonderful University,” Reighard said.

Calls for Falwell’s resignation have grown this week since the university president posted — and quickly deleted — a photograph of himself on Instagram with his arm around a woman who was not his wife.

Both had their pants unzipped, midriffs and underwear visible. Falwell held a glass of what he described as “black water” in the caption, noting it was not alcohol and “a prop only.” Continue reading

