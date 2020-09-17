“We have defeated COVID-19 in Cameroon,” bishop says

“We have defeated COVID-19 in Cameroon.”

Archbishop Samuel Kleda of Douala made the announcement on September 10 during a press briefing in which he claimed that the herbal potion he concocted several months ago had saved several thousand people from the disease.

The 61-year-old prelate, who has headed the Atlantic coastal archdiocese since 2009, has been practicing phytotherapy for about thirty years.

His treatment for COVID-19 is based on medicinal plants from the African savannas — mainly Trichilia emetica, found in northern Cameroon, and a variety of aloe vera. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.