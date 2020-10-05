Rabbinic group deplores attacks on Amy Coney Barrett faith and family

The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), representing over 1500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis in matters of public policy, condemned criticism of Amy Coney Barrett, nominee to the position of associate justice on the US Supreme Court, based upon her religious views, membership in religious associations, or her family. The rabbis deplored these attacks upon the nominee as “based in bigotry and bias.”

In Article VI, the Constitution of the United States requires that a federal officer "be bound by Oath or Affirmation to support this Constitution." But as long as that condition is met, the Constitution proscribes questions about religion, stating that "no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States."

