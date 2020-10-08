  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Wellington City Mission receives $10 million for new building

Thursday, October 8th, 2020

Wellington City Mission’s future community hub has received $10 million from the Government.

The new building will have a community cafe, a social supermarket and 35 housing units designed to accommodate and care for people experiencing chronic homelessness. Read more

