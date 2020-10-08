Dad ‘Literally Saved Christianity’ – Eric Trump

According to much of the journalistic commentary, Pope Francis has just issued an encyclical on economics. Reuters, the New York Post, MSN…, the list goes on. All have similar headlines along the lines of: “Pope says trickle-down policies fail society” Read more
Pope Francis’s new encyclical Fratelli tutti touches on many issues relevant to national and international economic policy. These will generate considerable debate and, given the influence of the Roman Catholic Church, deserve consideration. The majority of the almost 200 pages Read more
There is a rot at the core of schooling in New Zealand. The Ministry of Education follows unscientific advice and is in thrall to a flawed philosophy. Education is awash with debates and dichotomies. Should schooling be about knowledge or Read more
Never in our lives have we experienced such a global phenomenon. For the first time in the history of the world, all of humanity, informed by the unprecedented reach of digital technology, has come together, focused on the same existential Read more