Award for caring for vulnerable youngsters.

Mavis Bridgeman was among 11 people who received New Plymouth Citizen’s Awards.

She has cared for more than 250 foster children and still has one boy spending a week with her each month.

Bridgeman has also supported Faith and Light, a faith-based group supporting those with intellectual disabilities, the Taranaki Disabilities Information Trust, the Open Home Foundation Taranaki, the St Joseph's Conference of St Vincent de Paul, and the New Plymouth Pakeke Lions Club.

