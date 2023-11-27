  1. CathNews New Zealand
Hard working New Plymouth volunteer honoured for her service to St Vincent de Paul

Monday, November 27th, 2023

When Gabrielle Carman was invited to a friend’s place for lunch last week she had no idea it was a setup.

Her host said he would invite some other people, but when Carman got there she was surprised to find out just how many other people there were, she said.

Most of them from Vincent de Paul where Carman volunteers.

And the surprises kept coming. A woman from the St Vincent de Paul Taranaki area conference stood up and gave Carman a certificate for all the work she’d done for the Society, she said.

“I thought OK, wonderful.” Read more

