  1. CathNews New Zealand
  2. New Zealand

Love will prevail after church billboard defaced, says New Plymouth rainbow community

Thursday, October 12th, 2023

The rainbow community and the Taranaki Cathedral will keep putting out a positive message about love after a sign was defaced in central New Plymouth.

On Wednesday morning, a rainbow billboard in the front yard of the Anglican cathedral was being cleaned for the second time in less than four days. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.