Catholic catechist shot dead in Papua

Monday, November 2nd, 2020

A Catholic official in Papua has condemned the killing of Rufinus Tigau, a catechist whom Indonesian security forces accused of being a separatist.

“We are very concerned with this incident which targeted church servants,” Father Marthen Kuayo, apostolic administrator of Timika Diocese, told UCA News on Oct. 28.

Tigau, 28, was reportedly killed on Oct. 26 after being shot near his home in Jalae village of Intan Jaya district by soldiers. A 6-year-old boy, Herman Kobagau, was also reported injured.

The army and police insisted that Tigau was a member of the Armed Separatist Criminal Group.

